Saudi Arabia, UAE call for civilian-led government in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have joined calls for the immediate restoration of a civilian-led government in Sudan after a military coup. A joint statement by the two nations, plus the United States and the United Kingdom, also urges the military to release those detained in connection to the takeover and lift the state of emergency imposed across the country since Oct. 25. The statement will likely put pressure on Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the coup leader, to give concessions during the ongoing negotiations to find a way out of the crisis in the African nation.