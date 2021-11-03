Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls to West Delaware in 3A semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls to West Delaware 3-1 in the semifinals of the Iowa state volleyball tournament.

After dropping the first two sets, the Warriors rebounded to take set three 25-22 but West Delaware narrowly won set four, 25-23 to advance to the finals.

Emma Salker had a big day for SBL with 20 kills and two blocks. Addy Mosier added 14 kills. Maddie Hinkel racked up 42 assists.

Alivia Schulte led the way for West Delaware with 18 kills.

"This senior class has led us really well, being back here for five years in a row I hope there are other little girls out in Sergeant Bluff I know they were watching back at the middle school," said head coach Renee Winkel. "So, the kids are here the tradition is starting to build here so hopefully that continues."

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes their season 31-7.