Sioux City Community School District reaching out to organizations to combat pandemic learning loss

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School district Wednesday announced area nonprofit agencies and other community organizations have the opportunity to help students in the district.

With the use of ESSER III funding, which are funds provided from the government to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools, the district is looking for organizations to help address learning loss in students because of the pandemic.

District leaders say they're looking for things like assistance with after-school tutoring, summer school help, and more.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Kim Buryanek said the opportunity will help form stronger partnerships with different agencies while helping students.

"It's really going to have a positive impact on students. Our staff members in the Sioux City Community School District work hard every day. Their supporting students. And we also recognize there are some additional students who could receive some additional help and this is a great way to meet their student needs," said Dr. Kim Buryanek.

Applications are due by Nov. 15 for agencies and organizations who want to apply.