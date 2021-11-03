Skip to Content

Thai companies accused of fraud in sales of medical gloves

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have announced the arrest of the head of a company suspected of cheating overseas buyers of millions of dollars paid for undelivered medical rubber gloves during the coronavirus pandemic. Thai authorities have been cracking down on a surge in rubber glove fraud, including the sale of substandard and used gloves. Police say a Florida-based firm filed a complaint that the Thai company failed to deliver 2 million boxes of gloves worth $15.5 million for which it had paid a 40% deposit. In a separate case, the attorney-general’s office announced Tuesday that an employee of another Thai company was sentenced to four years in prison for exporting millions of substandard and used gloves.

