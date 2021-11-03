Unofficial Results: Write-in candidate wins mayoral race for Battle Creek, IA

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - A mayoral race in northwest Iowa ended with a write-in candidate beating out the only other candidate on the ballot.

The unofficial results for Battle Creek show Charles Pierce got 65 write-in votes during Tuesday night's election. The candidate on the ballot, Judy Schau, only got 51 votes.

This means Pierce is the unofficial winner of the Battle Creek mayoral race. The results for Ida County's election are scheduled to be canvassed on Nov. 9.

The current mayor of Battle Creek is Lloyd Holmes whose term expires this year. He did not file for re-election.