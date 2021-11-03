Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

5:43 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Tournament=

Class B=

First Round=

Elkhorn North def. York, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12

Norris def. Adams Central, 25-5, 25-18, 25-8

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-19, 25-8

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

Class C1=

First Round=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15

Syracuse def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.

Associated Press

