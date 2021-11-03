Western Christian defeats Osage in class 2A semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - Western Christian advanced to the class 2A state volleyball title match for the 11th time in the last 12 years with a 3-1 win over Osage in the semifinals.

The two teams split the first two sets but Western Christian found their groove and went on to win sets three and four, 25-22 and 25-18.

Stella Winterfeld led the Wolfpack with 14 kills. Abby Verburg added 11 kills. Jaylin Van Dyken finished with 28 assists.

Claudia Aschenbrenner paced Osage with 17 kills.

"We kind of rolled over in the second set," said senior Emma Westphal. "Not playing together and not connecting with each other, but when we came out in the third set, we knew we wanted it more than Osage and we had to make sure that we played with each other not against each other."

"It feels great we lost last year in the semifinal round and that hurt the girls and really provided a lot of motivation in the offseason," said head coach Tammi Veerbeek. "These girls played a lot of volleyball to get to this point, and I'm just so happy as a coach they get to play in the biggest stage in high school sports in a state championship match. So, I'm just so proud of my team."

Western Christian (40-5) will face Dike-New Hartford (53-1) in the title match on Thursday at 4:45pm.