Winter activities at Norfolk Family YMCA return to normal

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The pandemic caused many youth sports leagues to come to a halt or continue with COVID precautions.

Leaders at the Norfolk Family YMCA say last year, they weren't able to run their leagues in the same way. During winter, they allowed limited crowds for their sports, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. But this year, if you want to see your child play basketball, swim, or even participate in gymnastics, you can, with no limits.

"It’s cool to see their excitement. You know they're together they got all their friends. Like I said their family members can come with them. You can just tell on their faces, they're so upbeat, the smiles are there, they're excited, they can't wait for their game. The atmosphere is totally different," said Randy Hagedorn, executive director.

Hagedorn says he appreciates YMCA members, donors and staff who kept the Y going through tough times.