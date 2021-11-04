After a foggy morning, sunshine dominates Thursday with temperatures warming

**Dense Fog Advisory for most of Siouxland through late morning**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our sky cleared out pretty effectively overnight which has put us in a position to develop some fog.



Watch for some low visibility this morning and be careful on bridges and overpasses because, with temperatures in some spots at or below freezing, there could be some spotty slick spots.



Also leave some time this morning to scrape off your windshield and windows as they will likely have a decent layer of frost on them.



Once the fog clears in the mid-morning hours, we will become mostly sunny with temperatures getting into the 50s throughout the area.



Breezy winds on Friday will help push us to near 60 degrees for highs and the weekend looks beautiful for this time of year as we reach the mid to upper 60s.



More on the upcoming warmer temperatures and how long they will stick around on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.