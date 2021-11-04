Argentina’s vice president reported doing well after surgery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has undergone a successful hysterectomy. Presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti says the operation had been planned for several weeks. Officials didn’t say why it was needed. But the clinic says she’s in good general health after Thursday’s laparoscopic procedure. The official Telam news agency says the 68-year-old former president is expected to be hospitalized for two to five days. She had two other unrelated operations during her presidency from 2007 to 2015. She won the vice presidency in 2019 on a ticket with current President Alberto Fernández, who is no relation.