SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City's Gallery 103 has a special show coming up in celebration of the holidays.

The event takes place at 600 4th Street on Nov. 4 and goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The show will feature drinks, music, light hors d'oeuvres and art from local artists. And if you're looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, there will be plenty of art to buy.

