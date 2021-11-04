Around Siouxland: Veterans Day events held by the Air Force Junior ROTC

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and the Air Force Junior ROTC in Sioux City has some events planned for the occasion.

One of the events will be their Veterans Day ceremony at Girls Inc. in Sioux City. Veterans are asked to be there by 10:30 a.m., with the ceremony itself beginning at 11 a.m. The ceremony is open to the public.

Another event open to the public is the annual vigil at the Floyd Monument. It begins at 5 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. with a closing ceremony. This vigil is inspired by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

If you would like to RSVP to the ceremony at Girls Inc. you can email robyk@live.siouxcityschools.com.