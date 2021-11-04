Skip to Content

Baby gorilla born at Cleveland zoo for first time in its 139-year history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby gorilla for the first time in its 139-year history.

A news release from the zoo says parents Nneka and Mokolo welcomed their baby boy on the morning of Oct. 26.

According to WOIO, the public will soon have an opportunity to share name suggestions for the western lowland gorilla.

The zoo said Nneka did not immediately catch on to her motherly duties. Luckily, the troop’s eldest female, Fredrika, stepped up to the plate.

This is not the first rodeo for 47-year-old Fredrika, also known as Freddy. She’s raised four infants, according to the release.

When it’s time for food, Freddy brings the newborn to the zoo’s animal care team for a bottle.

According to the release, zoo staff continues to work with the gorilla family, using positive reinforcement training techniques, to encourage cooperative participation during feedings.

