Death of man in Dows being investigated as a homicide

DOWS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in north-central Iowa are investigating the death of a man in the small town of Dows. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says EMS crews called to a home on Tuesday found the body of Mario Salvador Lopez. His body was sent to the State Office of the Iowa Medical Examiner. DCI says that after the autopsy, the death is being investigated as a homicide. No further information was released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.