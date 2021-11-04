Dense Fog Advisory from THU 9:24 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. While

some locations already have dense fog some of the denser fog is

expected to develop later tonight into Friday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the

Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&