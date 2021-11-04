Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Buena Vista County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&