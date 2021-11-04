Dense Fog Advisory until THU 3:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa

and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&