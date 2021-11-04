Dense Fog Advisory until THU 3:00 PM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until THU 3:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickinson County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa
and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
