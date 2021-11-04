Doug the ugly New Zealand potato could be world’s biggest

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand couple have unearthed a huge potato that is quite possibly the largest on record. Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding their garden in New Zealand when Colin’s hoe struck something huge just beneath the soil’s surface. The couple weighed the potato at 7.9 kilograms (17.4 pounds). The current Guinness World Record for the heaviest potato is one that weighed just under 5 kg. The couple say they’ve applied to Guinness to have Doug recognized and are waiting to hear back. Colin said he doesn’t have any secret gardening tips and that Doug was self-sown.