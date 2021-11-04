Governor signs bipartisan redistricting bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (SUBMITTED) - Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement after signing the bipartisan redistricting bill SF621 into law:

“Today I signed the bipartisan redistricting maps into law. I am confident in how the process played out—just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.”

The new maps will go into effect with the 2022 elections.