Iowa reports first influenza-related death of the season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced an 81-year-old woman with underlying conditions is the first influenza-related death to occur during the 2021-2022 season.

The CDC recommends that while flu activity has been low in Iowa, virtually everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine. The CDC also recommends that everyone ages 5 and older receive the Pediatric Pfizer vaccine. Families should call their children’s vaccine provider (pediatrician, family medical clinic, or local public health) to inquire about scheduling an appointment to have their children vaccinated.

“Though different in nature, these two announcements highlight how important it is that Iowa families take advantage of one of the most critical public health tools we have - vaccines. Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from these viruses. Getting vaccinated for both influenza and COVID-19 can help preserve health care resources for other needs, including illnesses, injuries, and emergencies,” said IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia. “As we approach the holidays and winter months, I urge Iowans to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy by choosing to get vaccinated.”

It takes up to two weeks after both flu and covid vaccinations for the body to achieve full benefits. Both vaccines may be administered without regard to the timing of the other one.

Find a vaccine provider here: vaccinateiowa.gov or https://www.vaccines.gov/