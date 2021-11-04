Iowa Works hosts Veteran’s Resource Fair as Veteran’s Day approaches

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Thursday Iowa Works in Sioux City hosted an event for veterans across Siouxland to provide access to resources and employers from all across the region.

The VET Together Resource Fair started at 10 a.m. Thursday and ran through 1 p.m.

Veterans were able to meet with several businesses and support groups. The organizations set up booths with job applications and informative flyers for the attendees.

The fair also provided lunch for those who attended and even had prizes you could enter to win at the front door. The main goal however was to help the veterans.

"Because of COVID, we haven't been able to get together and provide information to the veterans that really need it. So, we brought all our resources together in one place for those veterans. It is always to help out the veterans they will be able to get the resources they need and the information they need," said Sue May, Veteran's Advisor.

May said veterans from all different backgrounds came to the event to seek more information on employment and resources provided in Siouxland.

As Veteran's Day approaches May says this was a great way to give back to some of the country's heros.