Lawsuit: NRA illegally funded Trump, other GOP candidates

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses the National Rifle Association of violating campaign finance laws by using shell companies to illegally funnel up to $35 million to Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and others. The Campaign Legal Center filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of a gun control nonprofit founded by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. It accuses the NRA of using shell corporations to “illegally but surreptitiously coordinate advertising with at least seven candidates for federal office.” The NRA says in a statement it “has full confidence in its political activities and remains eager to set the record straight.”