Lebanon PM renews call for minister in Gulf Arab row to quit

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister has again urged his information minister to step down over an unprecedented diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia that has threatened to destabilize the new Lebanese government and escalate its economic tailspin. Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday said the information minister’s resignation would help resolve a crisis with the kingdom and its Gulf Arab allies. He also had stern words for his partners in government — the militant Hezbollah group and its allies — who have rejected calls for the minister to resign. Riyadh has withdrawn its ambassador from Beirut and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave. It has also banned Lebanese imports.