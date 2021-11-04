Man who had been sought in fatal shooting now in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old man who had been sought in a fatal shooting last month in Omaha is now in custody. Omaha police said Wednesday that the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force found Elijah Robinson and booked him into Douglas County Corrections. He is accused of first-degree murder and a weapons charge for allegedly killing 18-year-old KorVanta Hill. Hill was found wounded on a sidewalk on Oct. 18, and died at a hospital. Robinson is the second man accused in the crime, along with 19-year-old Justyn Wagner.