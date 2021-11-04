Missouri attorney general reviewing claims against lawmaker

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican attorney general and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is considering possible criminal charges for a state lawmaker accused of having sex with a drunk woman while on duty as a cop years ago. Schmitt’s office confirmed Thursday that a local judge appointed him special prosecutor to review the case against GOP state Rep. Chad Perkins. Perkins worked in law enforcement in northeast Missouri before he won election to the state House in 2020. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated. A judge appointed Schmitt because the local prosecutor says he knows Perkins personally. Perkins has denied that he had sex with the woman when he was on duty or she was drunk.