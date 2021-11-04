More fog could continue into the first half of Friday

Low clouds and fog held on for much of the day in central and eastern Siouxland holding temperatures down compared to areas that broke into the sunshine.

More fog could develop again tonight and some of it will have the chance of becoming dense with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Some of the clouds and fog could again linger into the first half of the day on Friday although we should break into some sunshine by the afternoon on what will be a windy day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The wind could gust over 30 miles per hour on Friday.

The weekend continues to look spectacular if you’re a fan of warm weather as highs both Saturday and Sunday could reach the upper 60s with lots of sun.

We’ll cool down as the week goes along next week, eventually becoming downright cold.

