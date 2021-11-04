No. 19 Iowa looks to stop slide when it meets Northwestern

No. 19 Iowa looks to stop a two-game losing streak when it visits Northwestern. The Hawkeyes were rolling at 6-0 for the third time coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons and jumped to No. 2 in the AP poll following a win over then-No. 4 Penn State. They then got outscored by a combined 51-14 in losses to Purdue and at Wisconsin. Northwestern is coming off lopsided losses at Michigan and to Minnesota at home. Coach Pat Fitzgerald pulled quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the Minnesota game and replaced him with Andrew Marty.