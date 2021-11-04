Iowa authorities searching for missing 16-year-old from Sac County

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are looking for a missing 16-year-old female from Sac County, Iowa

The Sac County Sheriff's Office says Lillian "Lilly" Kay Wolf, of Schaller, was reported missing on Nov. 3.

Lilly is described as a white female, 5’1", 125 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair, and wears clear-rimmed glasses.

The sheriff's office says she was last seen leaving the high school in Holstein, Iowa at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. Authorities have determined that an unknown female called the Galva-Holstein high school in Holstein, identified themselves as Lilly's mother, and requested she be excused for a doctor’s appointment.

Lilly has some medical issues that require medication, and authorities believe she does not have that medication in her possession.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement or call the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 662-7127.