‘We really are kind of in emergency mode’ – Leaders struggling to find homes for children in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Across the country, hundreds of children are on a waiting list for adoption from the foster care system.

The month of November is considered National Adoption Month and there are currently 780 Iowa children waiting for adoption according to leaders at Lutheran Services in Iowa.

Right here in Siouxland, there is a big need for both eligible people to adopt and provide foster care.

"We really are kind of in emergency mode, I guess when children do come into care because there just aren't any other places for them to go. So, we do need people who are willing to open up their homes," said Danette Morgan, Pre-Service Training Coordinator and Recruiting Services for LSI.

Morgan says many shelters across western Iowa have closed over the course of the pandemic, and that has directly affected the number of children entering the foster care system, and children looking to be adopted.

In 2020, over 1,000 children were adopted from the foster care system in the state of Iowa. As of July, there are over 780 children across the state of Iowa waiting to be adopted according to LSI Leaders.

Morgan says they currently do not have enough families to fill the need for homes available as LSI receives on average 633 referrals of children needing foster care a year.

The largest group of children that need foster care or struggle to get adopted are teenagers, sibling groups, and children with special needs.

"80% of our cases involve substance abuse, so sometimes these children are experiencing some trauma in the home, and we really do need a safe environment for them to go to," said Morgan.

With an emergent need of foster parents, Morgan says the process to apply to foster or adopt is lengthy yet simple.

In order to become a foster parent you must be 21 years of age in the state of Iowa, and to start the process to become a licensed foster or adoptive parent, you need to go to LSI's website and fill out an inquiry.

Once your inquiry has been processed, you will begin orientation. During orientation, you will gain a better understanding and overview of foster care.

The next step is filling out the appropriate paperwork, which includes a background check that will be processed through LSI. Once you have been approved through your background check you can move on to the next step which is a training course on how to be a foster adoptive parent.

The 30-hour course will train individuals in trauma care and inform them on how to be foster or adoptive parents.

While in the training course, a home visit will take place with a licensed worker, to go through the safety requirements and make sure the home is safe for children.

Once you have completed the course and home visits, the DHS will then approve or deny your home study and application.

If you pass these requirements you can become a licensed foster or adoptive parent.

"So, from the first day you start classes, we have 100 days to finish that home study. So, it is a lengthy process, from the inquiries stage all the way through the end, it does take quite a while, but we do everything for the safety of the children," said Morgan.

Resources for more information on how to become a foster or adoptive parent: