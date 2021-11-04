“Picture Design & Dine” held to raise money for at-risk children

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- The community came together on Thursday night in Sioux City to support at-risk children of all ages.

The Crittenton Center hosted its annual fundraiser, this year called Picture Design & Dine. A variety of selfie stations were set up to capture the special moments shared at the event.

The Executive Director for the non-profit says the organization is in the community to help others recognize the critical needs of the children it serves.

"Many of our kids, like I said, they don't have other families to go back to. They've been in foster care, they may have been adopted, it may have been a failed adoption. And we're acting as their surrogate parents so it takes all sorts of people in the community to come alongside us and have that happen," said Kim Scorza, Executive Director of Crittenton Center.

The organization closed the doors of its emergency shelter earlier this year, partly due to the pandemic and staffing, but Scorza says there is a plan in the works to serve children in a more therapeutic way. Thursday night's fundraiser, with goal of $50,000, will help that mission.