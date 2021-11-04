Portugal set to find out whether a snap election is coming

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s president is expected to announce whether he will follow through on his stated intention to call a snap election. He had said he would call an early ballot if the minority Socialist government was defeated in a vote on the country’s spending plans. That defeat happened last week. Since then, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been holding consultations on whether and when an election might take place. Most of those he met with said a ballot should take place in January or February. The president was scheduled to announce his decision Thursday in a televised address to the nation at 8 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).