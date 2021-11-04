South Dakota health care systems ready to inoculate children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two of South Dakota’s largest health care systems are beginning to vaccine children ages 5 to 11 for COVID-19 now that Pfizer doses are arriving at their hospitals and clinics. Both Sanford Health and Avera Health say they are ready for the rush of vaccine appointments. Sanford’s Dr. Joseph Segeleon says people should start thinking of COVID-19 as a vaccine preventable disease. He said children already receive vaccines for other diseases, like chickenpox and the flu. At Sanford, parents can start calling Thursday to set up appointments to get their children vaccinated. At Avera, parents can call their clinic to get more information on when and where to get the vaccine as well.