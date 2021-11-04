The kind of weather alerts you could see this winter
(KTIV) - Anyone who has lived in Siouxland can tell you that the winter can bring some pretty rough weather.
Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa and Nebraska. It's a good time to start thinking about the disruptive weather that could happen over the coming months.
Here are the different kinds of weather alerts that you may hear and what they mean:
- Winter Storm Watch: Typically issued for the potential for some hazardous winter weather, generally about 48 hours ahead of time.
- Winter Weather Advisory: Has the lowest level of impact, can impact your travel, but generally if you slow down that's the extent of it. You can get around if you use extra caution. A lot of times this is issued for snowfalls that end up with five or less inches, or even some light icing.
- Winter Storm Warning. See some bigger impacts to travel. May be pretty difficult to get around in this situation. You could see about five inches of snow in a twelve hour period, maybe seven inches or more in a 24-hour period. Could see enough ice that damage can be done to trees. Power issues also a possibility.
- Blizzard Warning: Doesn't necessarily meant there'll be a lot of snow. It's the fact that you are lookin at visibility being really impacted at a quarter mile or less for three plus hours. Blowing snow is common during these events. You are looking at sustained winds at 35 miles per hour or higher, some gusts that could get to 55 miles per hour or higher. These are typically the biggest storms that we see during the winter time frame.
- Snow Squall Warning: A newer warning that we have seen just the past couple of years. You can think of this almost like the winter version of a severe thunderstorm in that it is snow that is rather intense in a short period of time. There could be winds and there may not be winds. But what it does do is reduce the visibility quite a bit in about a fifteen minute span or so. It's not real common; we have only seen one of these issued since the first became issued in 2019 here in Siouxland. It is mainly for travel impacts.
- And then, it's not all about the snow; we do have cold in the winter.
- Wind Chill Advisory: Typically means that it feels like 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
- Wind Chill Warning When you see that 30 degrees below or colder for what it feels like outside. That's when you really want to make sure you are getting outside and spending a lot of times outdoors. Things can get pretty dangerous for you in a hurry in that kind of scenario.