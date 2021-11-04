Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

5:41 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Tournament=

Class D1=

First Round=

Archbishop Bergan def. Cambridge, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12

Howells/Dodge def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24

Nebraska Christian def. Overton, 26-24, 25-23, 25-15

Class D2=

First Round=

Anselmo-Merna def. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9

Diller-Odell def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27

Wynot def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content