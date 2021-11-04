Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:00 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Yankton def. Watertown

SoDak Semifinal=

Class A=

Region 1=

Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 27-25, 25-16, 25-13

Region 8=

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Class B=

Region 2=

Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

Region 5=

Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-10, 25-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content