Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Yankton def. Watertown
SoDak Semifinal=
Class A=
Region 1=
Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 27-25, 25-16, 25-13
Region 8=
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Class B=
Region 2=
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
Region 5=
Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-10, 25-16
