Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A tiny house in a Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000. Coldwell Banker Realty’s Hans Brings Results agency says the roughly 250-square-foot home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000. The home is on a lot that’s about three-fiftieths of an acre. It went on the market in late September. The house was built in 1970 and is described as an “adorable tiny studio home … featuring completely open living space.” It has a loft and unfinished basement and has undergone renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.