Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a Fairfield teacher.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday. Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with Homicide in the First Degree, an A Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit Homicide in the First Degree, a C Felony. Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate. No other information has been released.