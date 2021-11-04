Skip to Content

Two teens charged as adults in death of Iowa teacher

3:18 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two teenagers are charged in the death of a Fairfield High School teacher. Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide. They are both 16 but have been charged as adults in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. She was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at a park in Fairfield. Graber taught Spanish at Fairfield High School since 2012. She previously in taught in the Ottumwa Community School District. Authorities have not said how she died. 

Associated Press

