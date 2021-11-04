Two teens charged as adults in death of Iowa teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two teenagers are charged in the death of a Fairfield High School teacher. Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide. They are both 16 but have been charged as adults in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. She was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at a park in Fairfield. Graber taught Spanish at Fairfield High School since 2012. She previously in taught in the Ottumwa Community School District. Authorities have not said how she died.