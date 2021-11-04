Wakefield student gets sendoff at school before heading to Miracle League All-Star Game in Houston

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - The community of Wakefield, Nebraska came together, today, to cheer on a local 5th grader, who gets to show off his baseball skills in a pretty high-profile place, this weekend.

Weston Miner plays baseball for the Miracle League of Sioux City. It's a baseball league for children with disabilities. Today, the students and staff of Wakefield Community Schools surprised him with a special send-off. This weekend, he'll play in an all-star game, in Houston. The students and staff cheered Weston on as he walked the school's halls. They held up signs and chanted his name as he walked the hallways.

"It makes me feel a lot happier," said Weston.

Weston's mom was in on the surprise. She says she and Weston were overwhelmed by all of the support from students and staff.

"I started crying as soon as I got here. Its so overwhelming. We go to a lot of the stuff, and to see the whole school, especially little Troy, all the teachers, everybody come together and do this for Wes just is amazing. This is a wonderful community and this shows how wonderful they are" said Tara Miner, Weston's mom.

The trip to Houston will also include Weston's first trip on an airplane.