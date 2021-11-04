Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Tournament=
Class A=
First Round=
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4
Papillion-LaVista South def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-10, 25-22
Class B=
First Round=
Elkhorn North def. York, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12
Norris def. Adams Central, 25-5, 25-18, 25-8
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-19, 25-8
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
Class C1=
First Round=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15
Syracuse def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
