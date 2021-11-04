Western Christian falls short in class 2A title match

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - Western Christian volleyball fell to Dike-New Hartford 3-0 in the class 2A title match. It was the Wolfpack's 19th championship match appearance since 2000.

Stella Winterfeld led the way offensively for Western Christian with nine kills. Abby VerBurg added eight. Jaylin Van Dyken finished with 27 assists.

Payton Petersen paced the Wolverines with 13 kills. Madelyn Norton racked up 32 assits and Dike-New Hartford wins the championship for the second year in a row.

"We beat some tremendous teams to get this opportunity, so I just encouraged my girls to hold that trophy up high," said Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek. "You don't know how many people would love to hold up a state runner up trophy. I think at Western they think that's a letdown but man it is not you got to be proud of that and I am proud of them."

"There was no pressure in this game for us," said Winterfeld. We knew they were ranked higher everyone was expecting them to completely destroy us and we wanted to see what we could give them. And, we wanted to play as hard as we could let nothing hit the floor and see what we could do."

Western Christian finishes their season 40-7.