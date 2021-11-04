WHO Europe chief voices ‘grave concern’ about COVID rebound

GENEVA (AP) — The head of a World Health Organization regional office says a 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing it. Dr. Hans Kluge said Thursday that case counts are beginning to near record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region is of “grave concern.” Kluge said the countries in the region were at “varying stages of vaccination rollout” and that regionwide an average of 47% of people were fully vaccinated. Only eight countries had 70% of their populations fully vaccinated. The region stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia.