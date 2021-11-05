No injuries being reported after house collapses in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are reporting no injuries after a house being remodeled in Sioux City collapsed.

Crews were sent out to the 1400 block of Ross Street at about 1 p.m. Friday. Once there, authorities determined the house fell off its structure platforms and caved in.

There have been no report of injuries at this time, but the house is considered a total loss. Utilities will be severed from the house.

Breaking News: A home has collapsed in Sioux City this afternoon. It reportedly fell off its structure platforms and caved in. No word on if anyone was inside the home of the collapse. Will report more when available. @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/vRvYpeTpGY — Hailey Barrus (@BarrusKTIV4) November 5, 2021

