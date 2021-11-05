Skip to Content

No injuries being reported after house collapses in Sioux City

Updated
Last updated today at 1:45 pm
1:36 pm Breaking NewsTop Stories
Untitled-1-Recovered
House collapse, Nov. 5 (2)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are reporting no injuries after a house being remodeled in Sioux City collapsed.

Crews were sent out to the 1400 block of Ross Street at about 1 p.m. Friday. Once there, authorities determined the house fell off its structure platforms and caved in.

There have been no report of injuries at this time, but the house is considered a total loss. Utilities will be severed from the house.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content