No injuries being reported after house collapses in Sioux City

No injuries being reported after house collapses in Sioux CityUpdated
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are reporting no injuries after a house being remodeled in Sioux City collapsed.
Crews were sent out to the 1400 block of Ross Street at about 1 p.m. Friday. Once there, authorities determined the house fell off its structure platforms and caved in.
There have been no report of injuries at this time, but the house is considered a total loss. Utilities will be severed from the house.
This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.