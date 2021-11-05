Death Science calls cadaver’s public dissection educational

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying audience says it had a contract saying the cadaver could be used for education. And Death Science says its “Cadaver Lab Class” was appropriately educational, despite criticism from the man’s widow. Elsie Saunders of Baker, Louisiana says her paperwork says her husband David’s body would go to science, nothing about money-making. Death Science says it bought the body for more than $10,000 and 70 people paid up to $500 a ticket to watch the dissection. Jeremy Ciliberto says Death Science wants to apologize for causing undue stress for the family.