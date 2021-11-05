Denver Zoo reports world’s first coronavirus cases in hyenas

DENVER (AP) — Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced Friday that samples from a variety of animals at the zoo, including the spotted hyenas, were tested after several lions at the facility became ill. Zoo officials said the hyenas named Ngozi and Kibo are experiencing mild symptoms, including slight lethargy, some nasal discharge and an occasional cough. In addition to the two hyenas, 11 lions and two tigers at the zoo tested positive for the virus.