Election officials say Youngkin’s underage son tried to vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Election officials in northern Virginia say a juvenile son of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in this week’s election. The Fairfax County general registrar said in a statement Friday that the 17-year-old son presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.” A Youngkin spokesman said the son misunderstood election law. Virginia law allows any person who is 17 and will be 18 by Election Day to register in advance.