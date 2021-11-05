EXPLAINER: What came of hero testimony at Rittenhouse trial?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An effort by prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial to portray one of the men he shot as a hero never got off the ground, and one legal expert says they were probably fortunate it didn’t. Rittenhouse faces homicide and other charges in the August 2020 shootings during street unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Among the dead was Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old protester who was seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard before Rittenhouse shot him. Huber’s great-aunt was asked Friday whether she’d ever seen Huber run toward danger. The defense objected, saying such testimony would allow them to introduce evidence about two criminal cases involving Huber. The judge agreed and the state dropped the line of questioning.