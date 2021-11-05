Florida considers ousting mockingbird from honorary perch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — After nearly a century on its lofty perch, the northern mockingbird may be singing its last melodies as the state bird of Florida. An effort is taking flight to replace the far-ranging musical mockingbird with a bird that is more identifiable as distinctly from Florida. Republican State Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg says he filed legislation to strip the mockingbird of its title because it no longer represents the state. Four main replacement contenders have emerged: the scrub jay, flamingo, osprey and roseate spoonbill. The state bird issue is likely to come up in the legislative session in January.