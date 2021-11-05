Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Tournament=
Class C1=
Semifinal=
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5
Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
Class C2=
Semifinal=
Oakland-Craig def. Superior, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Sutton def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13
Class D1=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11
Howells/Dodge def. Nebraska Christian, 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5
Class D2=
Semifinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-5, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
