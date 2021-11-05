Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Elkhorn 35, Seward 20

Class C1=

Quarterfinal=

Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7

Class D1=

Quarterfinal=

Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18

Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18

Class D2=

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10

Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14

Class D6=

Quarterfinal=

Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6

Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

