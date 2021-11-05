Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn 35, Seward 20
Class C1=
Quarterfinal=
Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7
Class D1=
Quarterfinal=
Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18
Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18
Class D2=
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10
Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14
Class D6=
Quarterfinal=
Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6
Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
